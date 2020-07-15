Elon Musk Pledges to Double Payments Sent to 'His BTC', Twitter Suspects Hack

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he "felt greatful" and pledged to double all payments sent to "his BTC address", noting that he was "only doing this for the next 30 minutes".
"Feeling greatful, doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes", the now deleted tweet read, supplied with a BTC address "bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh".
Twitter users immediately raised concerns that Musk's account was hacked, warning others not to send any money to the given address and recalling other blue-ticked accounts posting the same call.
Don't he was hacked— Russell 🚀 (@CharlieKellyRL) July 15, 2020
Twitter's CashApp's handle compromised too pic.twitter.com/MZeTK7I8qP— Jump123 (@Jump12317) July 15, 2020
Following Twitter Accounts have been hacked - be careful don’t fall for any giveaway.— SARP👺 (@Justin12393LEE) July 15, 2020
- Bitcoin
- Coinbase
- BINANCE
- CZ_Binance
- Gemini
- Kucoin
- Gate .io
- Coindesk
- Tron
- Justin Sun
- Charlee Lee
