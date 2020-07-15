‘No Longer Yellow’: Twitter Confused as Trump’s Hair Seemingly Changes Colour to Grey

Users on Twitter are confused as US President Donald Trump’s hair colour appeared unfamiliar during his Tuesday presser at the White House Rose Garden.
Trump’s hair seemed grey during the press conference, causing Twitterians to wonder why his hair was “no longer yellow”.
“Is my TV color screwed up, or did 45 finally stop dying his hair that terrible orange?” someone questioned.
Is my TV color screwed up, or did 45 finally stop dying his hair that terrible orange?#trump pic.twitter.com/uHhBxl3U8j— Mark Worthy (@MWorthy84) July 14, 2020
Trump appears to be missing his hair colour. His hair is now gray. Odd— Curious Chak (@Curious_Chak) July 14, 2020
Campaign events not allowed from White House. Did notice Trump's hair is silver today not his usual orange. Trump is a dolt.— Mahala Renkey (@mahalarenkey) July 14, 2020
Trump giving a speech at the Rose Garden...”They took advantage of the advantages”...huh?? 🙃— I.Shouldve (@Shouldvel) July 14, 2020
I see his hair is no longer yellow... pic.twitter.com/YvDX9gsLXe
Netizens suggested various scenarios explaining what has happened to the 74-year-old president’s hair, with some wondering whether he “forgot hair spray color” or had “run out of hair and skin dye”.
“It seems Trump has made the best decision of his presidency thus far...stopped dying his hair orange,” one user tweeted.
It seemsTrump has made the best decision of his presidency thus far...stopped dying his hair orange #Trump pic.twitter.com/VGfn6OorIa— Jibba Jabba (@JibbaJabb) July 14, 2020
trump's hair color changes each time he showers - the fake, orange hair color that matches his orange peel, sunlamp face fades under soap and water!— Swellgal (@SwellwaterGal) July 14, 2020
Did trump go grey overnight, or forgot hair spray color?— Paula Pentel (@PaulaPentel) July 14, 2020
“Why is Trump's hair sometimes grey? Is that supposed to be ‘serious Trump’?” another user questioned.
Why is Trump's hair sometimes grey? Is that supposed to be "serious Trump"?— SeeDubYo (@wolsson) July 14, 2020
Did trump run out of hair and skin dye?— Alexandra (Alix) Hemmingsen (@AlexandraHemmin) July 14, 2020
Why, what color is he today?— ugly websites (@uglywebsites) July 14, 2020
Donald's either *bright* orange or pallid. https://t.co/JMcz2S9vmT
Speaking about his beauty regimen, Trump told Rolling Stone magazine in a May 2011 interview his secrets behind his hairstyle.
“OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders. I don’t dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour,” Trump said.
