'Inbred Racist Trash': US Senator Bashed Online Over BLM Criticism

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has got herself into some very hot water after dishing out a few unsavoury epithets online, at the hands of Democrat strategist Adam Parkhomenko who, as the Daily Caller points out, previously worked for Hillary Clinton during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential run.
According to the media outlet, Blackburn earlier criticized Black Lives Matter on Twitter for being run by “trained Marxists”, later clarifying that she was referring to BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who has “called herself and her fellow BLM organizers 'trained Marxists'”.
"You are inbred racist trash. Please f*ck off”, Parkhomenko tweeted in response.
You are inbred racist trash. Please fuck off https://t.co/TZon97BA3G— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2020
Adam's move elicited a largely positive reaction from his social media audience, with many netizens praising him and criticizing Blackburn.
Well said!— Chesapeake VA For Joe 🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@VaButtigieg) July 13, 2020
Right on adam👍— Big Mac (@BigMac99484866) July 14, 2020
She is only there for the money she doesn’t care less about her constituency. @MarshaBlackbur6— Laura (@solacehill3) July 13, 2020
And some users poked fun at Blackburn's use of the word "Marxists".
Who certifies Marxist training these days? Asking for a friend.— MVS (@MVS3393) July 13, 2020
i have a black belt in marxism pic.twitter.com/Io3OhF72Ia— trash (@trashshart) July 14, 2020
