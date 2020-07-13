Booty Call! Large Number of Male Frogs Change Colour to Woo Females During Monsoon – Video

A video of yellow frogs playing around in a pond is going viral on social media. To everyone’s surprise, the colour is completely natural and not an impact of some environmental change. The Indian Forest Service officer who shared the video stated that it’s the green male bullfrogs that have changed their colour to yellow in order to woo females for mating during the monsoon.
Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z3Z31CmP0b— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020
While in the video the frogs may look like chickens, but a close-up gives a bright view of these male frogs in competition.
This is how they looks like. For all other details read this;https://t.co/4rLaXuSrya pic.twitter.com/aSidaSIfDl— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020
It is said that the size of bullfrogs and their appetite could potentially cause serious environmental damage to native species, as they can feed on anything they fit in their mouth.
