Virus’ Fury Unleashed on Bollywood? Fans React as Anupam Kher's Family Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just like the rest of the world, the year 2020 has hit India’s entertainment industry hard. With the country losing six of Bollywood’s cinema-defining artists and most cherished actors, the news of celebrities contracting COVID-19 one after the other has sent fans into shock and disbelief.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, known for his comic timing and top-notch performances in movies, revealed in a video message on Sunday that his mother, brother, and other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Anupam informed his fans that he has tested negative for the disease, but that his mother Dulari, in the high-risk age category, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law Rima, and niece Vrinda have tested positive for COVID-19. In the video, he said they are stable and have mild symptoms.

The news comes after 77-year-old B-town megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the coronavirus and were hospitalised in Mumbai city’s Nanavati Hospital. The results of other members of the celeb's family, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are expected today.

Bollywood celebrities and fans have flooded social media with well-wishes for Anupam's family and the Bachchans.

​After the news broke of Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 late on Saturday, Twitter was abuzz with speculations about actor Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Singh, and Karan Johar testing positive for the coronavirus. However, the Kapoor family squashed the rumours and called them an "attention-seeking" attempt by some mischievous elements.

Bollywood industry stars are getting affected day by day.

​Style icon and veteran actress Rekha's residence in Bandra has also been sealed off by officials after one of her security guards tested positive for COVID-19. Aamir Khan's household staff tested positive for the virus recently as well. The family also took a test, but the results were found negative.