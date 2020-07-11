It’s Playtime at Animal Farm! Watch Adorable Baby Elephant Running After Birdies

A video with 29,000 views on Twitter shows that elephants do not limit themselves when it’s time for fun. The video from a farm shows a baby elephant running around and chasing birds, who seem to be teasing the little jumbo. Meanwhile, his mama is carefully watching and surely adoring the munchkin.
Due to its size, the baby elephant not only fails to catch the birds but also falls and runs back to mama for protection but netizens think it's innocent and cute.
गन्नू अपने खेलने में मस्त है कोई टेंशन नही है 😂@Gannuuprem pic.twitter.com/QwL5vV3gbr— Shivaye 🔱 (@SachinK23579415) July 9, 2020
