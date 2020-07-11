Picture of Giant Lizard at a Home in Delhi Sends Netizens Into Tizzy

A picture of a giant monitor lizard spotted at a home in India’s capital Delhi has sent netizens into a tizzy. The images of the creature have gone viral on social media.
Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V— HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020
The lizard, around 2.6 metres in length, weighs between 70 to 90 kilos. The viral image shows the giant reptile taking a sneak peak into the house. Now netizens are speculating that the lizard might well be a pet and have begun sharing pictures of pets in Delhi homes.
Definitely someone's pet like this guy at Firozshah Road pic.twitter.com/ikkXStERxF— Lion A.K.A Sher (@Terriiblr) July 9, 2020
