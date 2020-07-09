Glee Star Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boat Trip on Lake in South California

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after renting a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in in Los Padres National Forest, Southern California on Wednesday. Media reports suggest that she had gone to swimming with her son Josey in the lake before going missing.
The police were contacted after another sailor saw her boat drifting and a small child asleep on board. Rivera's life vest was found on the boat. Authorities in the area are conducting search operation for the 33-year-old star.
The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020
#BREAKING: After an exhaustive pre-nightfall search in Lake Piru, CA, singer and actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead in an apparent drowning accident Wednesday afternoon. More at 11pm on @ABC7 Eyewitness News. #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/AJCYDbQxWt— Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2020
Netizens remain hopeful that Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show Glee, will be found alive.
2020 no. We lost Correy then we lost Marc. I don’t wanna lose her. She better be safe #nayarivera— jcpono14 (@Jcpono14) July 9, 2020
please dear god, find #nayarivera alive.— cole (@SKVWALK3R) July 9, 2020
My heart is so scared. Please be ok #NayaRivera— k sara (@kserasera_) July 9, 2020
bro people ain’t trusting cops or police departments because of the shit they do. Naya Rivera is a big example, they should be looking for her but nah it’s their bed time so they wasting time when she could still be alive. #FindNayaRivera #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/Abf59cUQmE— Maria🦖🏳️🌈 (@_mariadelgado_) July 9, 2020
A Video I Made for #nayarivera pic.twitter.com/kmD8kekcqt— jayross slivers (@MELLOWSLIVERS) July 9, 2020
Naya had sgared a very touching picture on her twitter, captioned 'The two of us', a day before disappearing.
just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B— Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020
According to reports, the four-year-old told investigators that he got back on the boat while his mother did not. The circumstances are unclear and police say it is 'challenging' to interview a toddler.
