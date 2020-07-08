Watch Giant 10-Foot King Cobra Putting Up a Fight Before its Rescue in India

One huge king cobra surely gave rescuers a tough time! A deadly 10-ft cobra hauled into a temple in the Indian state of Odisha and it took at least four people to control the giant venomous snake.
The forest officials and People for Animals (PFA) were alerted after a devotee in the Jarada Jagannath Temple raised the alarm after seeing the snake. In the video from the rescue site, the snake can be seen putting up a fight before its capture and charging at people. The snake was finally rescued after an operation which lasted about two-minutes.
