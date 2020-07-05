'Oh, And I'm Running For President': Hilary Duff Speaks on US COVID-19 Response

In an Instagram post, American actress and singer Hilary Duff shared her opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the United States, noting that what should have been a response to COVID-19 turned into a "political stance between parties".
She also denounced people who refuse to wear masks, while throwing parties amid the pandemic, after observing that, during a family trip, they passed by a "raging house party".
"California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me", she wrote in the post's caption.
She also finalized her post by humorously announcing that she is "running for president", in a move that joins a rapidly growing social media trend inspired by Kanye West's recent declaration of his presidential bid.
"Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President", she wrote.
We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming...California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼♀️ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.
Other Twitter users, including celebrities and bloggers, quipped that they, too, were running for president, and offered their own unique "campaign promises".
I, too am running for president*— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 5, 2020
*have new music out
I am running for President! (That’s how this works right?). I have a slogan too! 🇺🇸 #ColonnaNotCorona2020— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) July 5, 2020
I am running for president of the United States, unless there is paperwork involved. I'd also like to work from home. My only policy proposal is that dignitaries from other countries have to wear name tags. #Scott2020— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 5, 2020
I too am running for President in 2020. If the last 4 years have taught us anything it’s that a celebrity with no experience is exactly what we need in the White House, so let’s split the vote some further and make this even more of a joke than it already is. #BOBBY2020 pic.twitter.com/NFsGYJvtBp— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) July 5, 2020
