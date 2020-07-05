'Mini AOC' Rips Twitter With 'Kanye West Is Where Barack Obama Was Born' Joke

A young girl named Ava Martinez, who is impersonating Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and is thus known as 'Mini AOC', joked on her Twitter account that she thought "Kanye West is where Barack Obama was born".
She apparently referred to the conspiracy theory supported by US President Donald Trump who claimed that former US President Barack Obama was born in Kenya.
The 44th US president was in fact born in Honolulu, Hawaii, which Trump admitted in 2016. Some users like to mention the conspiracy regarding his motherland and citizenship, both as an ironic joke or as a straight line.
Twitter users, meanwhile, felt more like having some fun over mini AOC's joke.
I thought Kanye West is where Barack Obama was born.— Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) July 5, 2020
They joked back, after quickly deciphering the reference.
Kenya West is a rough neighborhood.— Krez Sez (@KrezSez) July 5, 2020
Mini, you are "simply the best"— John (@johnf7777) July 5, 2020
Yes! West Kenya that's what I thought, too!— Guacamole Kid (@KidGuacamole) July 5, 2020
😂😂 I’m glad when I scrolled up on this, I wasn’t taking a drink of something - this time!🤣🤣— WeRBeingSilenced!#45🤐 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@WWJDNOTW) July 5, 2020
You are so hilarious. LMAO— Sharp_Kane (@sharp_kane51) July 5, 2020
Some pushed the joke further.
No, he's from that other third-world country known as Chicago.— TheRainMaker (@bizdevman21) July 5, 2020
Some did not enjoy the joke, seeing it as hate.
Proof that hate is taught.— Stephen Ignatious VonDeal (@StephenVondeal) July 5, 2020
Nice parenting. pic.twitter.com/AswNuLKNsV
July 5, 2020
You are not one, but two silly little lady!— NIUPatriot58 (@HangEmAllHigh) July 5, 2020
On 4 July, Kanye West tweeted his announcement that he would be running for president of the United States.
