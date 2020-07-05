Justin Bieber Divides Fans by Calling on Them to Turn to God

Social media users were divided by Justin Bieber’s post on Instagram, in which the singer thanked Jesus for forgiveness and spoke about his past mistakes, urging fans to turn to God if they are struggling with problems.
Thank you Jesus for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough! Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven! If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus! He isn’t burdened by it! He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you!
The singer was baptised in 2014 in a church in New York in what he described as a born again experience and since then has repeatedly spoken about faith and praised Jesus for being an inspiration in his life as well as helping to overcome past problems such as drug use.
The singer’s latest post drew a mixed reaction. Some users were happy and lauded the singer.
Good job, Justine !!! I am proud of you !!!— Muliando (@Muliando2) July 5, 2020
I’m not a Beiber fan, but good for him that he found Jesus,. Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.— 🇺🇸WethePeople🇺🇸 (@Ramon19771992) July 5, 2020
Others were sceptical about Bieber’s intentions.
I doubt it, with words like " He is honored..." It makes me remain skeptical.— ✨Who cares?⭐⭐⭐ (@username_cares) July 5, 2020
Still others joked about that the singer should apologise about the retro moustache he has been wearing for some time and thought that the post has to do with recent accusations of sexual assault.
🤔 hmmm .....maybe he should ask forgiveness for that ridiculous “mustache” he’s been sporting?— Shaun (@shaun0670) July 5, 2020
"are you being suspected of any kind of sexual misconduct?— Tim G (@Tim_g_swe) July 4, 2020
Turn to #TheCatholicChurch we're professionals"
In late June, a woman on Twitter accused the Bieber of sexual assault, which she claimed occurred in 2014 in a Four Seasons hotel in Texas. The singer dismissed the allegation, saying he had an alibi and that he had been staying with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at an Airbnb venue. Bieber said that he would take legal action against the woman, who has since deleted her account on Twitter.
