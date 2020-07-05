Justin Bieber Divides Fans by Calling on Them to Turn to God

The 26-year-old Canadian singer has an extensive history of legal troubles – from reckless driving and driving under the influence, to vandalism and physical assault. In 2014 more than 270,000 people signed a petition to the White House asking to deport the musician; however, there was no response from the Obama administration.

Social media users were divided by Justin Bieber’s post on Instagram, in which the singer thanked Jesus for forgiveness and spoke about his past mistakes, urging fans to turn to God if they are struggling with problems.

The singer was baptised in 2014 in a church in New York in what he described as a born again experience and since then has repeatedly spoken about faith and praised Jesus for being an inspiration in his life as well as helping to overcome past problems such as drug use.

The singer’s latest post drew a mixed reaction. Some users were happy and lauded the singer.

Good job, Justine !!! I am proud of you !!! — Muliando (@Muliando2) July 5, 2020

I’m not a Beiber fan, but good for him that he found Jesus,. Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. — 🇺🇸WethePeople🇺🇸 (@Ramon19771992) July 5, 2020

​Others were sceptical about Bieber’s intentions.

I doubt it, with words like " He is honored..." It makes me remain skeptical. — ✨Who cares?⭐⭐⭐ (@username_cares) July 5, 2020

​

Still others joked about that the singer should apologise about the retro moustache he has been wearing for some time and thought that the post has to do with recent accusations of sexual assault.

🤔 hmmm .....maybe he should ask forgiveness for that ridiculous “mustache” he’s been sporting? — Shaun (@shaun0670) July 5, 2020

"are you being suspected of any kind of sexual misconduct?



Turn to #TheCatholicChurch we're professionals" — Tim G (@Tim_g_swe) July 4, 2020

​In late June, a woman on Twitter accused the Bieber of sexual assault, which she claimed occurred in 2014 in a Four Seasons hotel in Texas. The singer dismissed the allegation, saying he had an alibi and that he had been staying with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at an Airbnb venue. Bieber said that he would take legal action against the woman, who has since deleted her account on Twitter.