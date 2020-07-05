Rapper Diddy Draws Online Ire For Backing Nation of Islam Leader's 'Trust White Folks No More' Rant

Social media users lambasted rapper Puff Daddy, known by his numerous stage names, for supporting Louis Farrakhan, the 87-year-old bow tie-wearing leader of the Nation of Islam. The Grammy-winning artist posted video promoting Farrakhan’s message, aired on Revolt TV on 4 July, Independence Day in the United States.
THE HONORABLE MINISTER FARRAKHAN’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE WORLD!!!! TODAY ON https://t.co/CyFNKniIDu 11AM EST @REVOLTTV pic.twitter.com/QXaHwANVNt— Diddy (@Diddy) July 4, 2020
During his message, Farrakhan criticised Donald Trump for urging people in Africa not to get vaccinated against coronavirus, and spoke on the killing of African-American former convict George Floyd, whose death sparked global protests against racial discrimination. "We can’t trust you no more, white folks. Not with our lives," the leader of the Nation of Islam said.
Puff Daddy’s support for Farrakhan, particularly his decision to call the political activist 'honourable minister' drew ire from netizens, who called Farrakhan an anti-Semite and a racist.
So fighting against white supremacy and being severely racists towards Jews it’s totally deserving of the term “most honorable”. Got it.— 🦛Hippo (@Hungry_HH) July 4, 2020
There is nothing honorable about this raging racist.— Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) July 4, 2020
Other users said the political activist doesn’t represent American values and alleged that he was involved in the killing of human rights activist Malcolm X.
What are you doing Diddy??— Deborah (@DebAKallick) July 4, 2020
He is disgusting and not does not represent anything American.
oh hell to the no...never been about that dude because of his role in Malcolm X's assassination.— Sorry to This Man (@team_everybody) July 4, 2020
Fhaka Khan can kick rocks. pic.twitter.com/HbgzUB8qr2
Still others noted that Farrakhan’s is trying to eradicate discrimination with bigotry.
Nothing like fighting bigotry with more bigotry.— jkh (@lafemme3) July 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)