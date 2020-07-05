Register
01:58 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot of a video of Hasan Kaval, a Turkish paragliding instructor, watching TV while flying over water on a couch attached to a paraglider.

    Video: Turkish Coach Enjoys Paragliding, Sitting on His Sofa, Watching TV, Having Chips, All at Once

    © Photo : YouTube / Hasan Kaval
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107979/64/1079796451_18:0:1820:1014_1200x675_80_0_0_9021da7c4cde36b63a2ae17e84baa803.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202007051079796390-VideoTurkishCoachEnjoysParaglidingRelaxingonHisSofaWatchingTVHavingChipsAllatOnce/

    Are you a couch potato in love with relaxing at home and watching favorite films and TV shows? Want to try paragliding but too lazy to leave your sofa? What about doing both activities at once? Like the idea? Here is someone who managed to make this come true.

    Hasan Kaval, a Turkish paragliding instructor, has done something many couch potatoes only dream about. He took his sofa and TV with him on a journey to the sky.

    Kaval attached a wheeled sofa and a TV to one of his paragliders before taking to the sky from a cliff. The coach filmed the whole journey on camera.

    The man appeared in the video siting relaxed on his couch, not even strapped in, watching ‘Tom & Jerry’. Moreover, he took off his shoes during the flight and exchanged them with slippers, before casually eating chips and soda, while flying over water.

     After landing safely, Kaval said that he felt secure and relaxed during the whole flight.

    "Today, I realized the project that I had in mind for over two years. I would like to express my endless thanks to my friend @ flyferhat1973, who supports me in all aspects from the beginning to the end of the project," Kaval  wrote on Instagram.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    İki yıl önce aklımdan geçen projeyi bugün gerçekleştirdim projenin başından sonuna kadar desteğini esirgemeyen arkamda duran ekipman araç gereç her konuda destek sağlayan @flyferhat1973 abime sonsuz teşekkürlerimi bir kez daha dile getiriyorum ve projemde yanımda olan uzaktan yakından yardım eden tv ve maddi manevi destek olan arkadaşım ismini gizli olmasını istedi sanada ariyetten teşekkür ediyorum ve @ridvanmekik ve @muzzybaybe kankalarım sizde çok sağolun beni yalnız bırakmadığınız için ( son olarak yıllardır birlikte çalıştığım iş arkadaşım ibrahim altın projemi gerçekleştirmeyeyim diye türlü türlü oyunlar oynayan engel olmaya çalışan düşman olan senide unutmadım )

    Публикация от 𝓗𝓪𝓼𝓪𝓷 𝓴𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@hasan_kaval)

    Related:

    Photo: NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Receives Wheels, Parachute Ahead of July Launch
    SpaceX Crew Dragon Parachute Test Ends in Failure Weeks Before Planned Manned Launch - Report
    Botched Parachuting Exercise in Germany Sees US Troops Land in Trees, Several Hospitalized
    What a Twist! WATCH Paraglider Get Chewed Up, Spit Out by Dust Devil
    Unique Skyscraper Escape Parachute to go on Sale in Russia
    Tags:
    coach, TV, Turkey, paraglider, paragliding
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse