Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey in Buckingham Palace Stirs Social Media

A 'controversial' photo of Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on a throne in the Buckingham Palace, accompanied by Kevin Spacey, who was accused but not convicted of sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy, has made waves on Twitter.
Released shortly after UK's Prince Andrew was asked by Maxwell's prosecutors to speak on the matter, as Epstein's ex-girlfriend was taken into custody and charged of sex trafficking.
The photo was obtained and published by The Daily Telegraph, and reports suggest that Maxwell and Spacey were guests of Prince Andrew, who organized a private tour of Buckingham Palace for the two.
“They were larking about on the thrones, doing regal waves", The Telegraph said, cited an unnamed source. "Ghislaine sat on the Queen’s throne with Spacey pretending to be the Duke of Edinburgh".
No comments from Buckingham Palace have followed the reports.
#BREAKING: A photograph has just emerged of accused sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on a throne at Buckingham Palace with actor, Kevin Spacey. #9Today pic.twitter.com/7rSllIrkpz— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 3, 2020
The photo went viral and caused hot discussion on Twitter, with users tweeting that by allowing the release of the photo, Buckingham Palace intends to "throw Prince Andrew under the bus".
That this photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting in the throne room of Buckingham Palace was allowed to be released indicates to me that the Royal Family is not just hiding Prince Andrew in a closet but preparing to throw him under the bus completely. #qanon pic.twitter.com/4WfnAha4sG— 𝕿𝖍𝖚𝖗𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕮𝖊𝖓𝖘𝖊𝖗 (@Thurifer67) July 3, 2020
Prince Andrew has no choice he has to talk know.— Travis Bell (@Fugz00) July 3, 2020
Some saw the photo as annoying and disrespectful.
I'm no royalist but the image of Ghislaine Maxwell & Kevin Spacey sitting on the thrones at Buckingham Palace has me feeling strangely annoyed. It seems so disrespectful somehow & so incredibly arrogant, like lying across the Resolute desk or something. What a pair of arseholes.— Mealy Pertaters (@MPertaters) July 3, 2020
Aha, so Kevin Spacey got to hang out in Buckingham Palace with Ghislaine Maxwell in a trip organised by Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. How much more sordid is this going to get?#newsnight— Yugogirl (@Yugogirl2) July 3, 2020
