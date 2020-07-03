Cristiano Ronaldo Lookalike Offered to Star in Adult Film About Footballer - Report

Few young men would refuse to portray Cristiano Ronaldo in a film about the football superstar - unless it's a porn movie… That’s what happened to Ronaldo’s lookalike, Brazilian model Paulo Roberto, The Sun reported. 23-year-old Roberto has gained popularity on social media for his resemblance with the Juventus striker and frequently posts photos showcasing his abs, just like the Portuguese player.
I can't live without my @bananaboatbrand
Roberto told The Sun that he had received a proposal to star in a porn film where he would portray Ronaldo, who is a father of four, but declined the offer. "I didn't want to take part. I can't imagine myself in a room full of cameras filming me having sex, I couldn't do it. I'm not afraid of what people would think, but I prefer it to be done within four walls, with no one recording", he said. The young man did not elaborate on the plot of the movie.
Ronaldo recently wowed social media users with a new hairstyle that many football fans couldn’t help but ridicule. Following a string of unsuccessful matches, Ronaldo’s Juventus returned to first place in the Serie A table after thrashing Genoa this week. The Old Lady is now four points clear of Lazio.
