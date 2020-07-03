Does Space Smell? This Company Says Yes and Wants to Produce a Perfume

NASA requested that the smell of space be developed decades ago in order to help astronauts become accustomed to the very peculiar odour. One company has now decided to recreate the smell, and if the perfume is successful, it will create another space-themed fragrance.

Good news for those who have always dreamt of going into space, but can’t wait for trips to become as affordable as flights on airplanes – a company on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter claims to have developed a perfume that smells like outer space. The Eau de Space team said it has connected with NASA astronauts to bring the scent of space down to Earth.

"We've partnered with award winning perfumers, some of the best in the world, and secured the rights to launch this product exclusively. Our team consists of top Fashion, Tech, Design, and Logistics experience. Through sheer determination, grit, a lot of luck, and a couple of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, we got it out", the company said in a statement.

The Eau de Space team is now seeking donations that will help it to mass produce the perfume "so that everyone can experience the smell of space for themselves".

So what does the fragrance smell like? Well, according to astronauts, the scent of space is a peculiar mixture of raspberries, rum, gunpowder, and seared beef. "It's kind of like a smell from a gun, right after you fire the shot. I think it kind of has almost a bitter kind of smell in addition to being smoky and burned", astronaut Peggy Whitson told CNN in 2002.

Incidentally, the scent of space was developed decades ago at NASA’s request because the space agency wanted to help manage astronauts’ expectations for upcoming trips and make the first experience less shocking. According to Eau de Space's product manager, Matt Richmond, the team will develop another fragrance called Smell of the Moon, which, as you presumably rightly guessed, will smell like the Earth’s natural satellite.