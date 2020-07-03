This Will Melt You! Watch Mama Elephant Pull Up Tiny Calf to Help Climb Wall

In a heartwarming video, a mother elephant was captured crossing the road with her little one and pulling it up with its trunk to help the feeble calf climb a wall.
The newborn elephant can be seen struggling to climb the wall by standing on its two feet. The two finally made it to the safety of the forest while a truck on the road waited patiently.
This will melt you. This is how human infrastructure creates hindrance to wildlife. Look at the struggle. That is why we need special care in wildlife areas.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 3, 2020
Via @ghostsleeps pic.twitter.com/3Y9ZysVGOr
