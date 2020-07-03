Twitterati Divided Over FedEx Pushing Washington Redskins to Change Team Name

The Washington Redskins has a long history, starting from its foundation in 1932, with Forbes reporting them as the fifth most-valuable NFL franchise. A part of the team's history is also involved with controversy over its name, which has been questioned by Native Americans and others since the 1960s.

FedEx, the company holding the naming rights to the stadium where the National Football League (NFL) Washington Redskins play, on Thursday requested the team change its nickname amid the ongoing anti-racism movement spanning the US, dividing public opinion and causing hot debate on social media.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," FedEx said in a statement.

The $205 million deal with the Redskins dates back to 1998 and runs through 2025. Dan Snyder, the owner of the team, has faced increasing pressure to change the name of the team, which many suggest is racist, and ongoing efforts to change the name have been gaining ground since the 1960s.

Netizens, like everyone else, have engaged in outraged dispute over the matter, with many calling to enjoy the sport, and not become offended because of a name. Some recall that FedEx did not seem to have a problem with the team name when they made the original deal at the end of the last century.

Not one single person that cheers for the Washington Redskins will actually stop cheering for them if they change their name.



It’s like your kooky aunt who says she’s giving up Facebook and then posts a recipe an hour later.



Just do it and get it over with. — Jesse Shamp (@JShamp_724) July 3, 2020

They had no problems with the name when they first paid. — Tyrone Coles (@xxxTtimexxx) July 3, 2020

But the redskins use that name to represent the ultimate warrior... not to be racist... even the tribe leader they named themselves after said they were honored to have them represented in the NFL.... do some research — Captain Price (@priceofcarter) July 2, 2020

​Some users cited polls suggesting that a majority of Native Americans do not care about the name.

But yet... "The majority of Native Americans still aren’t offended by the name of the Washington Redskins"https://t.co/9OM0j0Y73G https://t.co/yMXmPHZake — Sandry (@ScottSandry) July 3, 2020

​Another group of users insists that the name is a "slur" and is "racist", supporting the pressure on the team to change it.