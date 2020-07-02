'Make Sure Camera is Working': Netizens Ridicule Arrest of Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

Register
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    Viral
    The 58-year-old daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell has been accused by Epstein’s alleged victims of procuring underage girls for the disgraced financier, a claim she denies. She is one of four co-conspirators who were granted immunity from prosecution together with Epstein during his first criminal case.

    The arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has caused a stir on social media, with users saying that her testimony could result in the arrests of celebrities and politicians. Earlier today, the FBI said that Maxwell had been detained in Bradford, New Hampshire and is facing six charges, including for enticing minors to engage in illegal sex acts. Contrary to what Maxwell said earlier, according to the indictment she was well aware that Epstein sexually abused girls and even helped to lure them by winning their trust, taking them shopping, or to movies.

    Maxwell is said to have introduced Epstein to many powerful figures, including former US President Bill Clinton. Following Epstein's arrest in July 2019, Maxwell kept a low profile and denied the allegations made against her.

    Social media users expressed joy at the news of her arrest.

    ​Others said the 58-year-old would detail Epstein’s horrific crimes and offer the names of his powerful accomplices.

    ​Many netizens sarcastically contended that Maxwell would meet the same fate as her ex Jeffrey Epstein, who died under bizarre circumstances that resulted in conspiracy theories. Epstein was taken off suicide watch mere days after he tried to end his life and the footage of his first attempt was deleted due to an unspecified technical error.

    ​Others wondered how Epstein’s powerful friends, such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, might react to the news. The former reportedly travelled on Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express", more than 20 times (Ghislaine Maxwell even attended the wedding of his daughter Chelsea two years after Epstein was ordered to register as a sex offender following his first criminal case), while Prince Andrew is accused of having had sex with then-underage Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein's alleged victims, in Maxwell’s mansion in Britain.

    ​Fans of rumours and conspiracy theories honed their meme skills. Among the most popular conspiracy theories is one that posits that Epstein was either killed or saved by his powerful friends, among them politicians and celebrities, as they feared he could have exposed them in court.

