Centrifugal Force? Viral Video of Indian Man Doing Nunchucks-Like Stunt Has Physics Geeks Quizzing

A man from India's Tamil Nadu state has left many social media users amazed with his talent of performing local martial arts - but with a twist.
Sarath Genu performs Silambam, an Indian form of martial arts, by placing water-filled glasses on a manual weighing scale instead of sticks, which are traditionally used in the art form.
In the video, Genu can be seen whirling the scale in the air in all directions with glasses filled with water, rotating it in the air without spilling a drop. In the end, the performer drinks the water from the glasses.
The video, which has garnered over 400,000 views on Twitter and thousands of retweets, has science buffs quizzing the physics behind the stunt.
In similar videos, he has performed the stunt with tomatoes on a scale and even with fire in another.
