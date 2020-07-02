Dorky Memes Trend on Twitter After Reports of Budweiser Employees Urinating in Beer Tanks

Beer lovers were left shocked for a brief time when a satirical account reported that a Budweiser employee had allegedly been urinating inside beer tanks.
According to the article by the satirical website, an employee named Walter Powell (name changed) working at the Fort Collins brewery revealed that he has been urinating inside the beer tanks there for the last 12 years. The report claimed the employee was too lazy to go to the restroom.
The fake report spread like wildfire, so did the memes on Twitter. #Budweiser is trending on Twitter as netizens expressed disgust over the reports with hilarious memes.
#Budweiser what is this behaviour ? pic.twitter.com/C7piLFqYSB— Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) July 2, 2020
okay but that’s a really long piss#Budweiser pic.twitter.com/1U07JG8gB9— Raghav (@raxghav) July 2, 2020
#Budweiser— मयंक 🌋 (@memes_walaaa__) July 2, 2020
Quantity of alcohol Quantity of pee pic.twitter.com/ROb5SbjO0o
While the tale of unhappy waiters spitting in food is common, the first-of-its-kind news has netizens in splits.
When you come to know #Budweiser employees pissing into beer from many years - pic.twitter.com/pUjPRZIvcI— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 2, 2020
#Budweiser lover before and after🙊 pic.twitter.com/kb4b7dNO9i— Aalok (@Chuckle_Some2) July 2, 2020
And some pee xD #Budweiser #BEER pic.twitter.com/Xjyh96PCSO— Shubham Malhotra (@_shubhaamm_) July 2, 2020
For those still in doubt, your beer is absolutely urine-free.
