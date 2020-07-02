'Happiness is Just a Swing Away' for This Baby Elephant Looking for Some Fun in Jungle - Video

In one of those rarely seen moments, an elephant calf has been filmed on camera attempting to swing on a tree vine. Despite its huge size, the inquisitive and childish jumbo could be seen making multiple attempts at swinging on the low-lying branch by lingering on it.
This little calf is all excited about swinging. He tries his best doing that.— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 2, 2020
Elephants calves are the happiest souls on earth, they try to explore all that's possible. All under their mother, aunts and grandma's supervision in the wild. #Shared. pic.twitter.com/Bf2mObuP0f
