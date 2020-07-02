'Past Phase With T-Series': PewDiePie Says 'Shame' That Bollywood Lost Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi (Sputnik): Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, one of YouTube’s most popular individual creators, was embroiled in a legendary battle with Indian music giant T-series in what came to be known as the Great Subscriber War. It further escalated with viral disses by PewDiePie like "B**ch Lasagna" and #UnsubscribeTSeries, becoming a hot topic.

PewDiePie was reacting to his usual fan submissions from his subreddit, where a fan submitted a post on the recent #UnsubscribeTSeries trend in India, when he said that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput was a loss to the industry.

At the same time, the Swedish YouTuber refused to talk about T-series, saying he has passed this phase.

Though PewDiePie agreed he didn’t know much about Sushant, he suggested that the actor was “genuinely a good guy”, who might have become a victim of purported nepotism in the Hindi movie industry.

"I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. Some people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then somehow got in a clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It's such a shame he decided to end his life", said Felix.

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

The YouTuber, however, added that he didn’t want to talk about T-series to make a controversy out of it yet again.

T-series recently landed in hot water in India when the debate over nepotism triggered by the suicide of 34-year-old actor erupted. Several actors and people within the industry blamed the Singh's death on the existence of a "mafia" in Bollywood which doesn’t let outsiders evolve.

© AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film "Sonchiraiya", in Mumbai

#UnsubscribeTSeries gained momentum when singer Sonu Nigam called out its owner Bhushan Kumar for allegedly being India’s music mafia and tarnishing his once successful career.