'White People Can Have You': Terry Crews Attacked For Black Lives Matter Tweet

Terry Crews, actor and former NFL player, tweeted a call for equality and expressed his hope that the Black Lives Matter movement does not turn into what he described as "Black Lives Better".

A Terry Crews tweet in which he called for equality for "every race, creed and ideology", noted that every "Child of God" is "his brother and sister", caused waves on Twitter, dividing users.

Crews received strong backlash over his tweet, despite a large group of netizens voicing support for his assertion that "we must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter". Some argued, however, that a "black lives better" ideology might fit better after "400 years of building this country through blood, sweat, and tears".

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

​However peaceful his tweet, some users reacted with aggression, insulting Crews and saying that "white people can have you", arguing that he "loves doing their work for them".

You truly are worthless to us. White people can have you, especially since you love doing their work for them — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) June 30, 2020

Some lashed out at Crews for expressing an opinion, telling him that he would be better off remaining silent, while labeling him "an enemy of the people".

You always have the option to be silent. It’s sad you never take it. — Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) June 30, 2020

This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) June 30, 2020

​Many users stood with Crews, however, noting that the tweet delivered a message of the importance of equality, and denouncing those who sought to prevent Crews from voicing his opinion.

I was wondering why Terry Crews was being “canceled” in comments on Twitter, only to find out it was over a message about equality. Equality means equal, not better than. It’s why I was so against “believe all women” because it unfairly makes a woman’s word worth more than a man. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 30, 2020

Why are people freaking out at this? He's saying he wants to make sure the movement DOESN'T turn into that - he's not saying it IS turning into that or should.



Imagine getting mad at a black man for speaking his mind - wonder what that makes you....? — Baby Yoda’s Momma (@SuperCaity) June 30, 2020

Hey Terry, how dare you assume that you have human agency and hence the right to express yourself freely? Did you think that you are allowed to have an independent thought? Off to Gulag 13 for an intense decolonizing of your mind! [I'll also retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 30, 2020

Crews was also praised for trying to be objective and find adequacy despite people's "righteous anger".

You are a good man, Terry Crews. You are a man of carefully measured words, even in the face of dismissive, angry voices. Moderation is too often looked upon now as traitorous, when in reality you are trying to get people to see clearly through their righteous anger. — Drew Eriksen (@Syrrai) June 30, 2020

