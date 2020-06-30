Netizens Share Laughs Over Cristiano Ronaldo's New Hairstyle

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a new look on social media, revealing a fresh and rather extravagant hairstyle, with curled hair put up. He posted a picture with Columbian footballer Juan Quadrado, who shared a similar hairstyle, with a caption: "What do you think about my look like my brother Panita?!"
Netizens, however, remain divided over Ronaldo's new hair fashion, with some praising whatever look Cristiano delivers, and some greeting changes in the footballer's appearance with scepticism.
What do you think about my look like my brother Panita ?! 🤔🤪 pic.twitter.com/OUpYQApFfT— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 29, 2020
Some even though it was some kind of joke.
Are we a joke to you— 💛 ADULOJU 💛 (@FamilyAduloju) June 29, 2020
Cristiano I love you but what tf are you doing— 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) June 29, 2020
Ronaldo has more hairstyle changes than freekick goals lmaoo— sad 🏡 at 🐍 (@oklolhahah) June 29, 2020
We need goals not hair styles #Cristiano— Zulu man M (@ZulumanM) June 29, 2020
Geek users immediately saw similarities with Netflix's Stranger Things characters.
Don't forget Lucas 😁 pic.twitter.com/p0dRIF8JEU— Abokr Omar (@Abokr10) June 29, 2020
A couple of users advised Ronaldo to consider other options - maybe even from other football players.
wut bout dis pic.twitter.com/PEBwci0MSA— no (@cbanamegg) June 29, 2020
Or maybe from Cristiano's own past self.
We want noodle hair back Cris... 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fs991PXIwk— عبدالرحمن (@d70ill) June 29, 2020
For some users, however, Cristiano clearly nailed it with his new hairstyle.
I think BOTH of you look gorgeous. And I love how so many athletes (including you two) have such gorgeous, clear complexions. Must be all the exercise and your water intake.— Lisa (@ldstep) June 29, 2020
BTW......your hair is gorgeous!! Love the color & the style.
All comments
Show new comments (0)