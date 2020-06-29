Register
20:36 GMT29 June 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2020

    Netizens Ridicule WaPo 'Fact Check' After Claiming Trump Is Wrong on Violence in Dem-Run Cities

    Viral
    On 25 June, The Washington Post published an article 'disproving' remarks by US President Donald Trump, that the most dangerous and violent cities are run by Democrats, instead providing data appearing to prove the president's assertion.

    The Washington Post received a wave of mockery for a "worst fact-check ever" after an article claimed that US President Donald Trump was wrong when saying that most violence takes place in cities run by Democrats.

    People, however, were quick to notice that the data provided in the article failed to support its point, showing that Trump was not wrong when saying "most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats", as both charts revealed only one Republican leader per 20 cities. Among those slamming the incorrect fact-check was Donald Trump Jr, who said in his Instagram account that "anything they can manipulate to push their narrative, they will". 

     Twitter users criticized the WaPo's approach to fact-checking, urging not to only judge by the headline, but also check the contents, which may be contradictory. They went on to name the article "the worst fact check ever".

    ​Netizens noted that the author might just be bad with numbers.

    ​Some even understood conservatives in their criticism of some media outlets.

    ​The WaPo article in question cited Trump saying that "Every one of them [the cities] is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run". The figures in the article instead detailed one Republican-ruled city and three independent leaders, the rest of the data showing 17 cities to be Democrat-run, backing Trump's claim, not disproving them.

