Netizens Ridicule WaPo 'Fact Check' After Claiming Trump Is Wrong on Violence in Dem-Run Cities

The Washington Post received a wave of mockery for a "worst fact-check ever" after an article claimed that US President Donald Trump was wrong when saying that most violence takes place in cities run by Democrats.
People, however, were quick to notice that the data provided in the article failed to support its point, showing that Trump was not wrong when saying "most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats", as both charts revealed only one Republican leader per 20 cities. Among those slamming the incorrect fact-check was Donald Trump Jr, who said in his Instagram account that "anything they can manipulate to push their narrative, they will".
Twitter users criticized the WaPo's approach to fact-checking, urging not to only judge by the headline, but also check the contents, which may be contradictory. They went on to name the article "the worst fact check ever".
Fake news gonna fake. Thanks @realgse for pointing this out. Just remember, when you watch the news this is the kind of crap they try to pull. Anything they can manipulate to push their narrative they will and they’ll sell it like it’s the gospel. Don’t be fooled any more.
This has to be the worst fact check ever https://t.co/nXj20gXl88— CJ Good (@Aidansheart) June 28, 2020
Did they just find proof for Trump’s point? Who writes these articles? A fruit fly could have proofread that article before they published it.— JVT (@jvt619) June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Netizens noted that the author might just be bad with numbers.
17/20, with 2 “independents,” outnumbering the 1 run by a Republican. Yup, seems legit— Richard III (@rztres) June 27, 2020
I don't think this journalist understands what the word "most" means....— Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) June 27, 2020
Some even understood conservatives in their criticism of some media outlets.
I know I’m late to the party but—I now get what conservatives have been saying about the Post and MSM in general now.— Mugged By Reality (@Baronial_Manse) June 27, 2020
WaPo outWaPo’d itself with that one— KK (@keithkasarjian) June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
The WaPo article in question cited Trump saying that "Every one of them [the cities] is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run". The figures in the article instead detailed one Republican-ruled city and three independent leaders, the rest of the data showing 17 cities to be Democrat-run, backing Trump's claim, not disproving them.
