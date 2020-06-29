'Ken and Karen': St. Louis Couple Brandishes Weapons at BLM Protesters, Steals the Spotlight Online

A couple of residents of St .Louis' Central West End neighborhood ended up gaining quite a bit of viral infamy due to the way they behaved when a BLM protest rally was passing in the vicinity of their mansion.
According to Riverfront Times, the couple, who were identified as personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, shouted at the protesters who "seemed to be just passing through the gated community" while en route to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house.
Several videos that emerged on social media also show the McCloskeys brandishing weapons – a rifle and a handgun – while interacting with the protesters.
Yeah... no Ken and Karen. Eat the rich. #kenandkaren pic.twitter.com/Apk7xNKSXm— Yeah... No/No... Yeah. (@YeahNoNoYeah1) June 29, 2020
The newspaper also points out that it's not clear what prompted the couple to "grab their guns and pop out front, shoeless but armed, to confront nonviolent protesters", or whether their firearms were loaded at the time.
As the story spread online, the McCloskeys found themselves facing a severe viral backlash, with some netizens calling them “Ken and Karen” and jokingly comparing them to action movie heroes and even video game characters.
Ken & Karen— Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) June 29, 2020
If you shut down their country club, they’ll shut down your life😤 pic.twitter.com/3RybGeZd13
Ken and Karen living the 'Murican dream pic.twitter.com/siGozgg9Zh— 光 (@hendri) June 29, 2020
Ken and Karen really went downhill. #KenandKaren pic.twitter.com/AUFXojRSeo— Victoria (@vmendozaaaa) June 29, 2020
They done turned Ken and Karen into a GTA loading screen. pic.twitter.com/zFwYNtZn7Z— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 29, 2020
At least one person even called for an effort to have the McCloskeys law firm marked as “public toilet” online.
Join me friends in making sure their law firm is marked as a public toilet. Just click it and click yes please.— Chaoddity says BLACK LyVES MATTER (@Chaoddities) June 29, 2020
McCloskey Law Center
4472 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108, United States pic.twitter.com/CHNXT5Uei3
Some, however, appeared to sympathize with Mark and Patricia.
They weren't "in public." They were on private property -- but nice of you to omit that the mob broke through a gate and into a private residential neighborhood. MO recognizes castle doctrine your shame attempt here is absolute garbage. https://t.co/1Aivw0NxXB— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020
If a mob breaks through your gate & on your private community sidewalk & you dare stand on your property with legal protective firearms, the media will dox you & call you 'Ken & Karen'— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) June 29, 2020
Nobody is on the side of the private citizen anymore. Protect your family while you can. IMHO.
