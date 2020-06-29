'Ken and Karen': St. Louis Couple Brandishes Weapons at BLM Protesters, Steals the Spotlight Online

It wasn't immediately clear whether the firearms the couple were sporting were loaded, or what exactly prompted them to interact with protesters in this particular fashion.

A couple of residents of St .Louis' Central West End neighborhood ended up gaining quite a bit of viral infamy due to the way they behaved when a BLM protest rally was passing in the vicinity of their mansion.

According to Riverfront Times, the couple, who were identified as personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, shouted at the protesters who "seemed to be just passing through the gated community" while en route to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house.

Several videos that emerged on social media also show the McCloskeys brandishing weapons – a rifle and a handgun – while interacting with the protesters.

​The newspaper also points out that it's not clear what prompted the couple to "grab their guns and pop out front, shoeless but armed, to confront nonviolent protesters", or whether their firearms were loaded at the time.

As the story spread online, the McCloskeys found themselves facing a severe viral backlash, with some netizens calling them “Ken and Karen” and jokingly comparing them to action movie heroes and even video game characters.

If you shut down their country club, they’ll shut down your life😤 pic.twitter.com/3RybGeZd13 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) June 29, 2020

Ken and Karen living the 'Murican dream pic.twitter.com/siGozgg9Zh — 光 (@hendri) June 29, 2020

They done turned Ken and Karen into a GTA loading screen. pic.twitter.com/zFwYNtZn7Z — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 29, 2020

At least one person even called for an effort to have the McCloskeys law firm marked as “public toilet” online.

McCloskey Law Center

4472 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108, United States pic.twitter.com/CHNXT5Uei3 — Chaoddity says BLACK LyVES MATTER (@Chaoddities) June 29, 2020

Some, however, appeared to sympathize with Mark and Patricia.

They weren't "in public." They were on private property -- but nice of you to omit that the mob broke through a gate and into a private residential neighborhood. MO recognizes castle doctrine your shame attempt here is absolute garbage. https://t.co/1Aivw0NxXB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020