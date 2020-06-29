Bella Hadid Sends Hearts Racing With Topless Pool Pic

Bella Hadid, 23, made jaws drop with her topless Insta shot, featuring her in nothing but a tiny red G-string bikini. The model was pictured bottom-up while enjoying the sun on pool floaties at her Pennsylvania farm.
The sultry pic was shared on her Instagram stories, shortly after the fashion celebrity posted a series of braless shots next to a colourful bouquet, captioning the post “flower child”. The influencer was soon dubbed “the most beautiful” and “the most amazing girl” following her flower-inspired photo stunt.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The model is currently staying at her family farm in Pennsylvania following her return from a photo shoot in Sardinia. In Italy, the model was spotted next to her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber, as the two went on a boat trip shortly before heading back to the United States.
Since then, Bella, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, has been enjoying her time on the family ranch, occasionally gracing her 31.3 million Insta audience with lovely pics of horses and her tanned braless body.
