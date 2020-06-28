‘You Will Make it to Mars Before I Die’: Indians Pour their Hearts Out on Elon Musk’s Birthday

New Delhi (Sputnik): Elon Musk, who turned 49, has visited India only once, back in 2007, but the innovator-industrialist has an immense fan following in the country. Even as Musk remains tight-lipped about his plan to bring his electric car Tesla to India, thousands of Indians took to social media to make his birthday a trending topic on Sunday.

While expressing their gratitude for Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on his birthday, many Indians came out with innovative memes and some people also compared him with greats like Albert Einstein. “Thank you for turning sci-fi movies into a reality”, one of his 36 million Twitter followers writes on the micro-blogging site.

“Don’t let people break you down no matter what. You have added so much to our lives that it’s impossible to forget”, another follower says.

The electric car Tesla received massive takers in India after Elon Musk announced bringing the car in 2017; however, the car is yet to hit Indian roads because of hiccups in the local sourcing norms of the Indian government. People said that Musk, who is a cofounder of SpaceX which became the first private player in the US to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station recently, avoids complaining about things as he rather believes in solutions.

Some followers termed him a legend and believed he will have more impact on human lives.

" Crazy people do exist and make impact in life for sure "

Recently, Indians also reacted in crazy ways after Musk announced the creative name of his newborn child.

