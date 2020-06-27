Trump’s Bashing of Biden Over Virus Death Toll-Related Remarks Rattles Online Crowd

In March, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Joe Biden "doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing", adding that he doesn't think the presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful "even knows what office he's running for".

President Donald Trump has hit out at presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over his apparent slip of the tongue pertaining to the US COVID-19 death toll, which Biden said stands at more than 120 million.

In reality, the disease has claimed the lives of over 125,000 US citizens, according to Johns Hopkins University.

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Trump tweeted on Friday that if he “ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down” on him “with a vengeance. He blamed Biden for saying what POTUS claimed was “beyond a normal mistake”.

Netizens immediately responded to Trump’s remarks by slamming the US president over his own blunders related to the problem of the coronavirus in the country.

You sure clipped that quote carefully. It was a slip of the tongue. He said million instead of thousand. Whoopty doo. That is nowhere near as mortifying as being caught in over 19,000 lies, as you have. It's going to take more than a slip of the tongue to make you look good. — Hettie (@StHettie) June 27, 2020

Trump wants us to focus on a gaffe instead of the fact our deaths are 5X higher than Canada. Not another continent. Canada — extrano (@extranohere) June 27, 2020

And telling people to take bleach is better than this? — gill_sheeran (@gill_sheeran) June 27, 2020

Speaking of 120 million, what happened to those 15 cases you promised would be down to zero back in February?pic.twitter.com/lKOncnRhCQ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 26, 2020

▪You told Americans to drink bleach.

▪You told Americans that the heat would kill the virus.

▪You said 15 cases would be zero.

▪You are the actual president. — Victoria Brownworth #PRIDE🏳️‍🌈 (@VABVOX) June 27, 2020

THIS is a Tweet from a "Soon to Be FORMER President" who is TERRIFIED because he KNOWS it's ONLY 130 Days till We The People VOTE Him OUT of OFFICE FOREVER!!!#GOTV🗳️ — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 26, 2020

I'd rather have a candidate for president misspeak and say 120 million died, than have a president that actually mishandled the pandemic and 120 thousand+ have died. — Ginger (@vocalginger) June 26, 2020

The message was echoed by that of another netizen, who wondered what “happened to those 15 [COVID-19] cases you [Trump] promised would be down to zero back in February?”

On the other hand, some preferred to take POTUS’ side, tweeting sarcastically about “breaking news that Joe Biden has tested positive for the Moronavirus” and that “to govern a country it is necessary to be 100% lucid”.

This is not a comparison of anything but apples to oranges. All of these tongue twisters, if you noticed, the President knew he was mispronouncing at the time and attempted to correct. Biden never realizes it when HE screws up. He’s too far gone. — Tirk Wilder (@TirkWilder) June 26, 2020

I have noticed that biden has many errors of critical concepts, he is 77 years old, surely as a result of the years he has his health problems, to govern a country it is necessary to be 100% lucid. — Antonio Roque carpinelli (@Antonio03261754) June 26, 2020

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the 3 November presidential election following the withdrawal of all rival Democratic Party presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders.