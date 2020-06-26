Popular YouTuber Jenna Marbles Quits Channel Over Blackface Scandal

YouTube influencer Jenna Mourey, better known as Jenna Marbles, has announced in a video titled "A Message" that she is quitting her channel "for now or for forever".
The vlogger apologised for her earlier controversial clips, including a now-deleted 2011 video of a Nicki Minaj impersonation featuring blackface.
"It was not my intention to do blackface", Marbles said. "I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It's not okay. It's shameful. It's awful. I wish it wasn't part of my past".
The YouTuber also issued an apology for several other clips, ridiculing Asians and shaming promiscuity.
“For now I just can’t exist on this channel. I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it. I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past. But, it’s important”, Marbles concluded.
The apology video comes amid a global push against racism instigated by the murder of an African American man George Floyd in the United States in late May.
