Slow-Mo Footage Captures Terror of Tigress in Indian Village - Video

Indian villagers were going about their regular business when a tigress pounced on them roaring while trying to escape the crowded street. The slow-motion video footage shows people running in all directions to escape the wild cat that entered in Bamani village of Maharashtra.
A team rushed to the spot and tranquilised the tigress for the rescue mission. It was safely taken to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur where it is being treated for injuries.
Where is corona? This is how villagers of Bamni (Chandrapur) responded. The rescue team too reached late and captured the big cat at night. Now critically ill tigress is being treated at Gorewada.@UddhavThackarey @ntca_india @AUThackeray @MahaForest @SunilWarrier1 @TOI_Nagpur pic.twitter.com/JLBqxNGdR7— Vijay Pinjarkar (@vijaypTOI) June 23, 2020
