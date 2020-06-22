Netizens Enraged as Full Page Tennessee Newspaper Ad Declares 'Islam' Will 'Detonate Nuclear Device'

Social media users angrily criticized a Tennessee newspaper ad that claims "Islam" will "detonate a nuclear device" in the city of Nashville. Apologies by the newspaper sparked another wave of anger from netizens, who refused to believe that the occurrence was by chance.
The full page ad, according to The Tennessean newspaper, "should have never been published". The ad's publishing was referred to by the newspaper's editor, Michael A. Anastasi, "a breakdown in the normal processes" in a published apology.
The outlet announced that an investigation into how a full page ad - considered by many netizens to be an example of hate speech - was published is ongoing, according to the editorial staff.
Tennessean apologizes, launches investigation after 'horrific' ad runs in print editions https://t.co/FB96bchesL— Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 21, 2020
Netizens, however, were skeptical of the apology, noting that many people saw the ad prior to its publication.
Having worked in advertising this should be really simple to figure out. There should be a very clear paper trail with people approving and forwarding. Lots of eyes saw this. This shouldn’t take more than 24 hours to figure out @Tennessean— Pete Griffin (@WhatUpPete) June 21, 2020
Looks like you love to get the ad revenue, but forgot to check the actual content. I'll bet you'll "investigate" and sweep it under the rug. No excuse and a fauxpology to cover your behinds. Shameful doesn't even cover it.— Rojo y Negro Records (@RojoyNegroRecs) June 21, 2020
Whoa, how did THAT get in there? It's not like its our newspaper or something. pic.twitter.com/FkeCTEho0w— Cheryl Z (@FeralCherylZ) June 21, 2020
A lot of users pondered how Islam, an entire religion, could physically detonate anything.
"Islam is going to detonate a nuclear bomb" Ah yes, Islam, the religion, is going to detonate a bomb, yes, that makes perfect sense— неро (@ohnonero) June 21, 2020
That first part kills me ... "Islam will detonate bombs." Islam. Not the people of the religion. Islam. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— Holly Fron (@boymom_holly) June 21, 2020
Users slammed the newspaper for failing to detect the source of the mistake in less than an hour.
Baby if somehow nobody is able to follow a paper trail/ chain of action in less than an hour, we really need to assess your entire ability - as reporters, investigators, marketers, or just humans who regularly navigate the company software - to contribute value as an organization— pilot jones (@brbdreamhouse) June 21, 2020
You need an investigation for it? I find it hard to believe you can't easily find out who paid for it, who accepted it, and who approved of the final ad artwork. Then fire every single one of those people.— Exquisite Corpse (@chriscrossapple) June 21, 2020
Others offered methods to rectify the mistake.
And I’m sure you’ll donate all that ad money to a mental health charity to balance out the harm you caused, right?— Megan E (@meganell) June 21, 2020
