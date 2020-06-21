'Worst Possible Picture': Torino F.C. Savaged Online Over 'Black Lives Matter' Tweet

An Italian Serie A football club Torino F.C. Ended up facing criticism on social media after posting a tweet related to the BLM agenda.
The tweet in question contains no text save for a “Black Lives Matter” hashtag, and features a photo of a black footballer taking a knee in the field, with a white footballer standing in front of him.
Quite a few social media users did not seem amused with this imagery, some arguing that it might be perceived as a black man kneeling in front of a white man.
Torino posted this for their Black Lives Matter effort.— Field Notes Football (@FieldNotesGeo) June 21, 2020
Crop it - do anything - but don't show a black man appearing to kneel before a white man.
After using some monkeys in their "No To Racism" artwork, earlier this year, Serie A has a *long* way to go. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/pYJLuUdb7f
This is the worst possible picture you could've used lol— Top Boy (@king_mantey) June 20, 2020
I'm really closed to believe that racism was invented by Italian— Adnan Y (@flowroxe) June 20, 2020
This is totally embarrassing. It promotes the ideology of white supremacy. This shows one that that Torino is a club clotted with racism. The owners, this admin, players and all those behind this idea are awful lots. This is disgraceful.— JB Mairubutu (@thatGbagyiboy) June 21, 2020
Troll football has more sense than you im afraid https://t.co/s6ZHB5qLJ9— 🎩 (@CFCLamps_) June 21, 2020
Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/ZUJj0SJx21— M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 21, 2020
A number of people pointed out, however, that the picture in question actually portrays a scene from a post-goal celebration, though some of them did note that perhaps Torino should've chosen a different frame.
So you couldn't use this image instead? pic.twitter.com/tWKsRb26uI— Mr Miyagi (@TheOreAfolayan) June 21, 2020
June 21, 2020
Here is the video for proper context. Belotti just happened to be there congratulating before Nkoulou started kneeling. It's just unfortunate but the admin should have def cropped him out pic.twitter.com/LBdgNl0n5r— TheNightMaker (@thenightmaker1) June 21, 2020
