Melania Trump Bashed as 'Birther' Online Over Juneteenth Tweet

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has recently found herself a target of mockery and criticism online after making a tweet related to Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the US.
In her 19 June video tweet, Melania proceeded to "share the story "All Different Now" by Angela Johnson, which sheds light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl".
Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of today, I would like to share the story "All Different Now" by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl. pic.twitter.com/ZG9zoup4yG— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2020
Many social media users, however, proceeded to bash her in response, some of them accusing her of previously supporting a conspiracy theory that questioned Barack Obama's citizenship.
Pardon me if I ignore what a racist birther has to say about #Juneteenth. Next. pic.twitter.com/6Cg5eHMOqV— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 19, 2020
Hey guys quiet down the birther is here to lecture us about the importance of Juneteenth.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 19, 2020
So we’re just gonna pretend your birtherism went the way of your old ‘kidneys’, right? K. #BeBest.— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) June 19, 2020
A birther— Trinity (@TrinityResists) June 19, 2020
Stayed in NY to renegotiate her pre-nup on the taxpayer’s Millions
Defended Trump’s sexual assault as boy talk
Doesn’t care about immigrants in cages#BeBest is a joke—Trump’s the worse offender
Melania, no one can hear you above your hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/FJHXGnAkcj
You are a birther Melania, we didn't forget.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 19, 2020
A number of people also took the opportunity to slam Melania over her appearance.
Ok, birther.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 19, 2020
As a side note... why does every image of you look like it is set in a horror movie? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lIPAyWSoUZ
Also offended that you would wear a sleeveless dress - though guess it's an improvement from the kind of photos you are known for.— AM (@londonlover1006) June 20, 2020
Yet there were also those who directed their criticism at Melania's critics instead.
So many negative replies within seconds of Melania's tweet. The video is over 3 minutes long, just shows that so many are unwilling to listen and are blinkered by their political allegiance.— Paul Hughes (@DaYozzi) June 19, 2020
