Matt Damon Makes Surprise Appearance Out Of Jimmy Kimmel's Bedroom Amid Show's Vacation Announcement

According to Jimmy Kimmel, the only thing worse than quarantine is to realise that Matt Damon has been living in your house the whole time. It might make things even worse if Damon also denounces your books and then steals your wife.

Announcing the show's vacation and upcoming guest hosts, Jimmy Kimmel was taken by surprise at the appearance of Matt Damon, who stepped out of his bedroom wearing a bathrobe and a face mask - pretty much how people like us look during the pandemic quarantine.

The householder himself was "shocked" to know that his guest has been in his house for three months. Damon even "complained" that he had to read the same book several times.

To make it worse, just after Kimmel announced that he would take the summer off to spend "even more time with his family", his wife sneaked out of the bedroom where "demon" Damon had apparently been living.

After the "drama" unfolded, Kimmel said that he apparently would have to kickstart his long-wanted vacation by "going and getting a divorce".

The only thing worse than quarantine is finding out Matt Damon has been in your house the whole time… pic.twitter.com/obZTVzwWiy — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 19, 2020

​Twitter users recalled that this was not the only surprise appearance of Matt Damon.

That Matt Damon pops up in the most peculiar places doesn’t he? 😜 pic.twitter.com/BabHSbu9SA — Kathy Haynes Reagan (@KEREAGAN) June 19, 2020

​Netizens wished Kimmel a nice summer break, praising him for "handling the transition super well" and for their favourite show moments.

😭😭😭 nooooo. Of course you deserve time off but am going to miss your spot on analysis and comedy 😭😭😭 — It’s me 💕 (@GlitterOnTheGo) June 19, 2020

Thanks for all the great episodes from home. You’ve handled the transition super well. Enjoy your break! — Alaia Williams (@AlaiaWilliams) June 19, 2020

Your monologues have been killer every damn night!



This is the worst news! 😔 — Kaitlynn H (@katty_24) June 19, 2020

I am so sad not to watch your monologue for the summer. You make sense every single night during this horrible time. Please come back. I look forward to you making fun of our lives being destroyed 🤣You will be missed. — Kim Eldridge (@kimeldridge318) June 19, 2020

​As of Monday, Jimmy Kimmel Live will be on vacation for two weeks, and a variety of guest hosts will take over the show.