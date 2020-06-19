Trump Seen 'Multitasking' During Meeting, Netizens Suggest He Was Tweeting on China Decoupling

If you have ever been distracted by your phone that you left on and available during a meeting, then it might be relatable how US President Donald Trump did the same thing during a White House meeting.

Video and photos of US President Donald Trump "multitasking" at a discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House have gone viral, with social media users divided over whether it is appropriate for a president to be distracted during meetings.

In footage from the discussion, Trump can be seen typing something on a smartphone - some users immediately noticed that the timing suggests that at the moment he was tweeting about the US "maintaining policy option of complete decoupling from China".

Pres. @realDonaldTrump appears to be multitasking as 2 female small business owners spoke during the roundtable on reopening the country. He put his phone away after a few mins. pic.twitter.com/itcIYHXyAi — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) June 18, 2020

It is unclear if the president was posting the cited tweet at the moment.

​Some users saw nothing wrong with checking one's phone during a meeting, arguing that the president might actually have several tasks to complete.

Seriously. The thought that the leader of the free world might be multi-tasking!

Quick! Fetch the fainting couch! — JJ Quintana (@JJQuintana7) June 18, 2020

It's called "Multitasking", but liberals have no idea of the concept. — AwakenTheKraken (@AwakenTheKraken) June 18, 2020

​Several twitter users saw the situation as relatable.

like youve never done that in a meeting — 🖤 (@sayitwithhonor) June 18, 2020

This looks exactly like me checking my phone to see if my SBA loan that I applied for in April and got approved for in May has been funded by late June. — Brian (@flying_briann) June 18, 2020

​Some, however, did not accept the excuse of multitasking, insisting instead that POTUS should pay more attention at his meetings.

How very presidential. — Frank Di Grace (@FrankDiGrace1) June 18, 2020

Not listening and playing on his phone is not multitasking. — That guy (@RealDanFielding) June 18, 2020

This picture paints a thousand words. He is done. He hates this job, which requires actual work and criticism. All he wants is to go home to NY and play golf. — Tuxedosrevenge (@tuxedosrevenge) June 18, 2020

​Those who do not support the idea that Trump was tweeting about China offered several creative options as to what he was up to on his phone. Checking out his feed to see whether anyone likes him? Chatting with his daughter? We'll never know.

Based on his face, he’s reading all the tweets telling him no one likes him 😂 — agirlisno1 (@aryastarksmom) June 18, 2020