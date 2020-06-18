British Pole Dancing Champion Dies Suddenly at 27

Friends described Jess Leanne Norris as a “beacon of hope” who touched many hearts and souls, noting that she had a massive impact in the pole-dancing industry after creating her own studio at the age of 15.

The two-time champion of Britain’s Miss Pole Dance died suddenly at the age of 27, local media reported. There have been no details on how the young woman died. In April she posted a message on her Facebook account in which she shared difficulties of coping with the coronavirus lockdown.

"I myself am finding this so so hard.... It always takes me time to adapt to "change" mentally as I’m one to need structure to cope with mind! A lot of us are feeling stressed, lost & lonely.... but please don’t feel alone... We’re all in this TOGETHER", Norris wrote at the time.

Local media say she had a separate social media page called "You Matter” in which she spoke about depression and anxiety and shared quotes concerning mental health.

Heartbroken friends described Norris as a "beacon of hope" and said her legacy will forever live in the history of pole dancing. "Thank you for your contribution and as a true ambassador for the aerial arts, touching so many lives, hearts and souls, lifting many of us with your entertaining, unforgettable and mesmerising routines", wrote Kay Penney, the founder of Miss Pole Dance, who described Norris as her "pole daughter".

She won her first title in 2011 and reclaimed it again in 2016. Lee Hill, who worked with Norris, described her as a bubbly personality who was passionate about her work. "She had a great presence about her and she touched so many lives, she had a massive impact in that industry, not just in Bolton but across the country", Hill said.