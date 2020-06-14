Ancient Underwater City Rests Beneath the Waves Near Cuba, Alien Hunter Claims

Describing his find, the conspiracy theorist claimed he previously heard about some US servicemen "from a submarine" mentioning some submerged city they found.

Prolific conspiracy theorist Scott C. Waring, who previously claimed he spotted a “fleet of underwater UFOs” off the coast of Greece, has recently announced yet another discovery he made while browsing Google Maps, which involves strange ruins located beneath the sea near Cuba.

According to Waring, having found what he described as two pyramids and a sunken ship, he recalled previously hearing about some US servicemen "from a submarine going into a bar in Cuba and shooting of their mouths about an underwater ancient city they found off the coast of Cuba".

"They said it had hundreds of buildings and was incredibly intact. They also said they saw numerous pyramids in it", Scott said. "So I have been looking for this location for years. Today I actually seem to have found part of it".

Urging his audience to watch the video he posted on YouTube and appreciate his find, Waring pointed out that it is "the web browser version", claiming that his discovery is apparently "not visible on the downloaded version" as it has been "blacked out in that whole area".

"That really makes me think Google hid it on purpose so that the city will remain hidden", he speculated.