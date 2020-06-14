'We Love You Very Much': Donald Trump Gets Wished a Happy Birthday by His Children

As US President Donald Trump celebrates his 74th birthday, his children joined the ranks of those wishing him well.
"Happy Birthday Dad! We love you very much!" Eric Trump wrote in a tweet that also featured several photos of himself together with his father.
"Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump! Love you!" echoed Ivanka Trump, with her tweet also containing a photo of her and Donald, though said picture was apparently taken when Ivanka was much, much younger than she is today.
Happy Birthday Dad! We love you very much! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/nVO4dSkaJR— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2020
Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump! Love you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/hMEVRMC3W5— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 14, 2020
Both tweets quickly attracted the attention of Trump's proponents and detractors alike, and while the former generally offered congratulations of their own, the latter went on to bash and mock the president and some of his family members.
Happy birthday President @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 14, 2020
June 14, 2020
All in the family.... pic.twitter.com/mYGPZm5QO8— pete (@2silentnomore1) June 14, 2020
Happiest Birthday to an exceptional man and leader!!— Sana Ayesha (@sanaayesha___) June 14, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)