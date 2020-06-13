Hillary Clinton Mocked for Criticising Trump Rally Over COVID-19 Risk After Promoting BLM Marches

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, urging the protesters to keep on with their campaign in the midst of global pandemic. However, she apparently has the opposite stance regarding Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

Hillary Clinton has come under fire for condemning Donald Trump’s rally in Oklahoma over coronavirus concerns shortly after she told Black Lives Matter protesters to “keep marching”.

The former presidential candidate commented on the news that the registration for the president’s rally includes a liability waiver assuming “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19”.

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them”, Clinton wrote on Twitter on Friday.

If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them. https://t.co/J1BgdUec9k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

​Her post sparked a wave of comments from netizens who noticed that Trump’s 2016 presidential rival was not so concerned about the risks of catching a disease when it came to ongoing protests in the United States.

“If your riots come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them”, one of the Twitter users commented.

What about protesting, looting, and rioting? That was acceptable to you. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) June 12, 2020

I must have missed where you made a similar statement about the mass riots the last two weeks. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 12, 2020

Prior to her tweet, Clinton openly praised the Black Lives Matter movement and condemned the president and American army for using tear gas and rubber bullets against “peaceful protesters” as many of demonstrators resorted to riots, arson attacks, and looting across the United States.

This chart tells an incredible story of the power of Black Lives Matter as a mass movement.



Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching. https://t.co/StZ0hnE7Zw pic.twitter.com/Xvxnwlw86B — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them.



For a photo op.



This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 2, 2020

The wave of protests has been sweeping the country for more than two weeks now following the death of African-American Minnesota resident George Floyd after a brutal arrest by Minneapolis police. The nation has been grappled by large crowds of campaigners, many of who were not practising social-distancing rules or even wearing protective masks, something that Hillary Clinton has not previously rushed to notice.

“If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them”, commented Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire editor-in-chief.

Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be held on 20 June, as it was pushed one day from 19 June, the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the end of American slavery. According to the US president, the decision to move the date of the gathering was made “to honour requests” of many of his “African American friends and supporters”.