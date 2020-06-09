Register
14:29 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British journalist Piers Morgan (File)

    'You Aren't Brad Pitt Yourself': Piers Morgan Blasted for Comparing PM Johnson to Scarecrow

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_0:34:3071:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_827e3ab1b91ed28f4bd407d403cb223f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202006091079566349-you-arent-brad-pitt-yourself-piers-morgan-blasted-for-comparing-pm-johnson-to-scarecrow/

    The 55-year-old journalist and TV presenter, known for his blunt remarks, has been very critical of the PM since Johnson refused to fire his key aide Dominic Cummings for violating government lockdown rules. Morgan claimed the prime minister's failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak due to his negligence and reckless complacency.

    TV presenter Piers Morgan has been heavily criticised for comparing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a scarecrow. Commenting on the prime minister’s address to the nation in which he urged people protesting against racism to demonstrate peacefully, the host of Good Morning Britain slammed Johnon's hairstyle, which he claims was "disrespectful".

    "What is going on with the prime minister's hair? I know it may seem trivial, but the rest of us, our wives, our partners, people we're with bothered to get the scissors out and give us a trim. I was told by sources close to the prime minister last night that he hasn't seen a barber since early March", Morgan said, adding that Boris Johnson looks like Worzel Gummidge, a talking scarecrow. The latter is a character from a British children’s book.

    "You wouldn't see any other world leader just come out like Worzel Gummidge. They bother to brush their hair. I actually think appearances matter when you’re a world leader", he said.

    This statement drew anger from viewers and social media users who accused the presenter of being a hypocrite and a bully.

    ​Others questioned whether appearance mattered in politics and praised the PM's hairstyle.

    ​​Many social media users noted the presenter can't criticise people’s appearance unless he himself looks like Hollywood star and heartthrob Brad Pitt.

    ​Others noted that Morgan would have criticised Boris Johnson even if he had had his hair cut.

    ​Some users agreed that Johnson’s hairstyle isn't appropriate for a politician.

    Piers Morgan has been very critical of the prime minister since Johnson backed his key aide Dominic Cummings, who violated lockdown rules by driving to his parent’s house with a wife who had coronavirus symptoms. The official justified his 260 mile trip from London to Durham saying he was worried about his child, who would have been left alone if he and his wife got sick.

    The full Piers Morgan & Rudy Giuliani interview.
    © Photo : Darren of Plymouth/twitter
    'Liar' Morgan VS. 'Mad' Giuliani: How GMB Interview Over Protests Turned Into Personal Clash

    The news sparked outrage among the pubic and politicians who demanded that Cummings resign. The official himself denied wrongdoing and said he doesn’t regret taking the 260-mile trip amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 40,000 people in the United Kingdom. "Boris Johnson is done", said Morgan after the PM called the aide’s actions responsible. The journalist said Johnson’s support for a "hypocrite" shows the double standard where there is one rule for authorities and another one "for the plebs".

     

    Tags:
    Good Morning Britain, coronavirus, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse