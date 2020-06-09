'You Aren't Brad Pitt Yourself': Piers Morgan Blasted for Comparing PM Johnson to Scarecrow

The 55-year-old journalist and TV presenter, known for his blunt remarks, has been very critical of the PM since Johnson refused to fire his key aide Dominic Cummings for violating government lockdown rules. Morgan claimed the prime minister's failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak due to his negligence and reckless complacency.

TV presenter Piers Morgan has been heavily criticised for comparing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a scarecrow. Commenting on the prime minister’s address to the nation in which he urged people protesting against racism to demonstrate peacefully, the host of Good Morning Britain slammed Johnon's hairstyle, which he claims was "disrespectful".

"What is going on with the prime minister's hair? I know it may seem trivial, but the rest of us, our wives, our partners, people we're with bothered to get the scissors out and give us a trim. I was told by sources close to the prime minister last night that he hasn't seen a barber since early March", Morgan said, adding that Boris Johnson looks like Worzel Gummidge, a talking scarecrow. The latter is a character from a British children’s book.

"You wouldn't see any other world leader just come out like Worzel Gummidge. They bother to brush their hair. I actually think appearances matter when you’re a world leader", he said.

This statement drew anger from viewers and social media users who accused the presenter of being a hypocrite and a bully.

Wasn’t so long ago you was saying about people being nice to each other and not bullying, now you dig out the PM for not cutting his hair in a lockdown 🤡 — Adam Maltman (@adammaltman) June 9, 2020

You're one sad man Piers — Moppy63 (@Moppy632) June 9, 2020

​Others questioned whether appearance mattered in politics and praised the PM's hairstyle.

What does looks have to do with being Prime Minister — BigRed008 (@MonkeyRPG1992) June 9, 2020

Proud to have a leader who lets his hair live its life they way it wants. — Captain Thunk (@CaptainThunk) June 9, 2020

​​Many social media users noted the presenter can't criticise people’s appearance unless he himself looks like Hollywood star and heartthrob Brad Pitt.

Im no Oil Painting, but come on Piers don't go round knocking people's appearance, Unless you are Brad Pitt yourself pic.twitter.com/VDe1Bi3WuF — Dave (@Dave1984Dopey) June 9, 2020

​Others noted that Morgan would have criticised Boris Johnson even if he had had his hair cut.

And if he had had his hair cut you would have slated him that he was getting special treatment, having a haircut whilst the population have to self cut. Hypocrite. — Richard Cook (@rich_cook30) June 9, 2020

Can you imagine the outrage that would've come from Piers if Boris had got his hair cut?!! Who cut it? When was it cut? Were any guidelines broken? He would have made an issue of it for weeks.............meanwhile his son goes on another protest — Ianto (@Ianto1960) June 9, 2020

​Some users agreed that Johnson’s hairstyle isn't appropriate for a politician.

Some of these comments are a joke. I'm presuming you all think Boris looks well presented for a PM, friggin hell 🙈 — JayneP57 (@JayneP57) June 9, 2020

Piers Morgan has been very critical of the prime minister since Johnson backed his key aide Dominic Cummings, who violated lockdown rules by driving to his parent’s house with a wife who had coronavirus symptoms. The official justified his 260 mile trip from London to Durham saying he was worried about his child, who would have been left alone if he and his wife got sick.

The news sparked outrage among the pubic and politicians who demanded that Cummings resign. The official himself denied wrongdoing and said he doesn’t regret taking the 260-mile trip amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 40,000 people in the United Kingdom. "Boris Johnson is done", said Morgan after the PM called the aide’s actions responsible. The journalist said Johnson’s support for a "hypocrite" shows the double standard where there is one rule for authorities and another one "for the plebs".