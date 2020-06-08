Photo: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Mistakenly Appears Naked in Wife’s Yoga Video

Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was seemingly caught naked in the background of an Instagram Live video recently broadcast by his wife, who was taping herself doing yoga at the couple’s Hamptons home in Long Island, New York.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host, who made headlines in March after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, was apparently filmed standing naked in his mansion’s garden by his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo. The video, which was posted to Instagram in late May, was deleted quickly - but not before some followers had already taken screenshots of Cuomo.

​Many users took to Twitter to comment on the images.

​“First he exposed his family to COVID, now he's just exposing himself,” one user wrote.

In April, a bicyclist filed a police complaint against Cuomo after engaging in a fiery exchange with him near the anchor’s front yard while Cuomo was hanging out with his family.

The biker, who refused to provide his last name and only identified himself as David, claimed that Cuomo went on an angry tirade in response to a question about why he wasn’t socially distancing and wearing a mask.

That same month, Governor Cuomo announced a $1,000 maximum fine for anyone who breaks the state’s social distancing rules during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not about your life,” the governor said at a news conference in Albany at the time. “You don’t have the right to risk someone else’s life. You don’t have the right, frankly, to take health care staff and people who are literally putting their lives on the line and be cavalier or reckless with them. You just don’t have the right.”

Chris Cuomo also made headlines in August 2019 after threatening a man who referred to him as “Fredo,” the impressionable brother of Michael Corleone in the popular “The Godfather” movies. Cuomo has claimed that calling Italians “Fredo” is an ethnic slur, explaining that it’s equivalent to the usage of the n-word.