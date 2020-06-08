Space Invader or UFO? Bright, Fast Moving Orb-Like Object 'Spotted Over Indian Sky' - Video

An unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted hovering in the skies of Raipur city in India's Chhattisgarh state.
The bright circular object was recorded moving at a fast speed in the sky for several minutes before vanishing with an abrupt flicker. The viral video has left residents of the city quizzing whether it was a UFO or some other celestial phenomenon.
@isro @DRDO_India @NASA plz see and tell ur opinions this video.what is this? UFO? Shoot in chattisgarh raipur pic.twitter.com/AGmTqb95J6— BHASKAR ROHI☀️ (@bhaskarrohi) June 7, 2020
The 1:07-minute video was first shared on 4 June by Sushil Sakhuja. Several users sought answered from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over the unusual happening.
Is this #true, if not #what is this ?#UFO #ufosighting #ufosightings @isro @NASA @ScienceNews @DRDO_India @hoaxeye https://t.co/1NbJfPMqbY— வாழ்க வளமுடன் (@ilangoadmin) June 7, 2020
Similar speculations of an "alien invasion" were sparked in India's Bangaluru city in May, when a mysterious loud boom was heard in various areas. It was later reported to be a sonic boom which actually emanated from an Indian Air Force test flight.
