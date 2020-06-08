‘What's the Point Then?’: Fans React to Elmer Fudd Not Using Gun in New ‘Looney Tunes’ Series

On Sunday, Peter Browngardt, executive producer and showrunner of the iconic ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons, told The New York Times that characters in the new series of the animated comedy, which premiered last week on HBO Max streaming service, will no longer use guns.

Fans of the famous Looney Tunes cartoons were surprised by the big change in the new episodes of the show, as the main character of the iconic short series, Elmer Fudd, has been stripped of his rifle.

On Twitter, where hashtag #LooneyTunes has been trending, fans reacted variously to the new adjustments, with some declaring that the new episodes “won't be playing” in their house if Elmer Fudd was not going to appear with his weapon.

New Looney tunes won't be playing in this house. — Supergoodpixel (@Supergoodpixel) June 7, 2020

What's the point then. 😒 — Vault Kobold (@VaultKobold) June 7, 2020

“⁦@hbomax⁩ You now are just another weak, woke network. You may as well kill him off. It’s not Elmer Fudd then. Call him Elmo Dudd. Looney Tunes is nothing vs Call of Duty! Have no fear. We didn’t all grow up killers due to Elmer!” one user wrote.

.⁦@hbomax⁩ You now are just another weak, woke network. You may as well kill him off. It’s not Elmer Fudd then. Call him Elmo Dudd. Looney Tunes is nothing vs Call of Duty! Have no fear. We didn’t all grow up killers due to Elmer! 🙄https://t.co/rDZwDg08eX — UseURHead4Freedom (@jets70) June 8, 2020

I CAN'T BELIEVE THE NEW LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS *cough* which are actually great, go check them out *cough* WON'T LET ELMER FUDD USE A GUN.



ELMER'S ONLY CHARACTER TRAIT IS A GUN. THAT'S IT. THE ORIGINAL CREATORS WOULD NEVER MAKE A CARTOON WHERE HE DIDN'T USE A GUN AT ALL-



Wait. pic.twitter.com/4yZgLq2rLn — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) June 7, 2020

In a short clip released by Warner Bros., the company producing the cartoon series, Elmer appeared holding a scythe instead of his traditional hunter gun as he tries to catch rival Bugs Bunny.

The producers cited the spread of gun violence as the reason for the recent change in the short series content.

“We’re not doing guns,” said executive producer Peter Browngardt of Looney Tunes cartoons, qouted by The New York Times. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in”.

elmer fudd was subpar at best with his rifle, imagine him hunting bugs bunny with a fucking scythe 😂😂 #LooneyTunes — emmalee bawden 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@elmo1695) June 8, 2020

Another Twitterian claimed that the new Looney Tunes seasons are not going to be successful.

“Whether Elmer Fudd has a gun or not is a moot point The new #LooneyTunes is going to suck compared to the 60's version,” he wrote.

whether Elmer Fudd has a gun or not is a moot point. the new #LooneyTunes is going to suck compared to the 60's version pic.twitter.com/Ael0dIwtJV — NormMailer (@NormMailer) June 7, 2020

At least one user argued that apparently “people only love Looney Tunes for the guns” but not the for the talent of the producers of the classic cartoons.

Apparently, people only love Looney Tunes for the guns instead of Chuck Jones and Tex Avery amazing talent of comedic timing, surreal storytelling, and masterful drawings. pic.twitter.com/MOWOBIasr5 — Crimson Mayhem (@mayhem_crimson) June 8, 2020

I love cartoons; always have and I'm a big believer that classic cartoons can teach us a lot about the world views of the era they were made, even if they aren't socially acceptable in a modern era. Especially so.



So kudos Warner Bros for taking this stance on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/0ciVJQCQS0 — Hey FizzyJay (@hey_fizzy_jay) June 7, 2020

In response to fans comments on the new episodes, Michael Ruocco, an animator on New Looney Tunes and Looney Tunes Cartoons, said, “It was never about the gun, it was about Elmer's flawed, challenged masculinity”.

“Do you guys SERIOUSLY care whether or not Elmer Fudd has a gun in our shorts? You know how many gags we can do with guns? Fairly few,” Ruocco tweeted. “And the best were already done by the old guys. It's limiting. It was never about the gun, it was about Elmer's flawed, challenged masculinity”.

Do you guys SERIOUSLY care whether or not Elmer Fudd has a gun in our shorts? You know how many gags we can do with guns? Fairly few. And the best were already done by the old guys. It's limiting. It was never about the gun, it was about Elmer's flawed, challenged masculinity. — Michael Ruocco (@AGuyWhoDraws) June 7, 2020

Warner Bros. first released Looney Tunes cartoons in the 1930s, considered to be the golden era of the American animation industry.