Netizens Offer Hilarious Slogans Amid Reports Trump is Seeking to Rebrand Re-Election Message

Inspired by a Washington Post report that US President Donald Trump is seeking a new branded catchphrase for his re-election motto, twitterati have humbly offered the president their help. #TrumpSlogans began trending in only a few hours, while a report suggested that his choice could be "Transition to Greatness!" and "The Best Is Yet to Come".
However, netizens have ideas that do not encompass lyrics made famous by Frank Sinatra. The thread has been flooded with catchy phrases, inside jokes, even posters. Trump might not enjoy every one, although they are all completely relevant.
#TrumpSlogans Come for the Kool Aid, stay for the bleach.— Marc Schaeffer (@MarcSchaefferGD) June 8, 2020
“Not everyone died.” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/2eQCE9NA8e— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020
"Vote for Trump! Things Can't Get Any Worse." #TrumpSlogans— Wiley (@66Wiley) June 8, 2020
Trump 2020— Debbie Sanders (@DebbieLSanders6) June 8, 2020
We haven't hit bottom yet#TrumpSlogans
Don’t Think! Vote Trump!#TrumpSlogans— Lawrence D. Loeb (@LDLoeb) June 8, 2020
Some users referred to recent events, including multiple reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker after some of the anti-police-brutality Black Lives Matter movement protests turned violent.
Trump 2020— LTaylor (@LibDem4ever) June 8, 2020
Just Don't Be Black#TrumpSlogans
Hunker in your bunker#TrumpSlogans— cosmicchatr (@N1M1C31) June 8, 2020
Some chose to avoid topicality and opt instead for generality.
Elect a clown expect a circus #TrumpSlogans— Mariana Blanca@LaLLaronaCorona (@PettyWhiteJr) June 8, 2020
“Who? Pearl Harbor? Never met her” #TrumpSlogans— UncleSalty (@dog69_salty) June 8, 2020
“I alone can fix what I alone did” #TrumpSlogans— Chaztastic (@realCW3) June 8, 2020
Some went creative, coming up with illustrations and - of course - memes.
#TrumpSlogans— medit8now (@medit8now) June 8, 2020
aMErica First pic.twitter.com/6eWPYw1d8S
“But did YOU die?” #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/810hrUwunv— BlackSheep-6 (@Bl4ckSh33p_6) June 8, 2020
There's more to life than living... #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/38LQYq0Iwe— Kristi Powell (@mychiarinotion) June 8, 2020
I'm lying believe me #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/52ElMhSsK1— rainmaker (@rainmaki) June 8, 2020
We Don't Care... #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/XqZisVLsFx— Peace Is Active (@peaceisactive) June 8, 2020
