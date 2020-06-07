High Crimes: Elon Musk Teases Followers, Tesla Shareholders With Risky Tweets

The extravagant entrepreneur and space dreamer, Elon Musk, who has just sent the first private manned flight to the International Space Station, knows how to intrigue his followers. He also knows how to give some real chills to his companies’ shareholders with his occasional social media stunts.

“This will probably get me into trouble, but I feel I have to say it”, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter, immediately drawing the attention of his 35.7-million audience.

“Is it something racist?”, someone asked cautiously, potentially hinting at controversies surrounding the ongoing riots in the United States, following the death of black American George Floyd in police custody last week.

Some noted that Musk’s announcement might have really freaked out his Tesla shareholders.

However, many were left with a sense of relief when several minutes later, Musk went on with a monologue about marijuana dealing. The SpaceX CEO said that he found it puzzling that people were still incarcerated for selling weed while in many US states drug-related businesses were permitted and even deemed “essential” during the pandemic.

“Doesn't make sense, isn't right”, Musk argued.

“Legality is not always a good guide for morality!”, someone rushed to respond to the entrepreneur’s query.

Previously, Musk publicly argued that marijuana did not help to maintain one’s productivity, but shortly after that he publicly shared a tobacco-mixed joint with Joe Rogan during the latter’s live-streamed podcast show. And few of Musk’s followers were ready to let that image go.

The engineer’s tweets come following news that some marijuana businesses were dubbed “essential” in several states, including California, Michigan and Colorado, according to the Washington Post, and were allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

Despite the sensitivity of the topic, many of Musk’s followers were happy to find out that it was marijuana-related business that so deeply occupied his thoughts, and not something more extravagant.

But some still noted that they were expecting to get some more profound insights from the powerful billionaire, especially in relation to the unfolding anti-racist movement in the United States, an issue the South African-born entrepreneur still has not quite touched upon, unlike many other tech industry moguls.

