Ouch! Liverpool’s John Barnes Shares Porn Images in Off-Handed Anti-Trump Tweet

You might want to double-check your screenshots before hitting the tweet button – or you may end up accidentally sharing stuff publicly that not everyone is going to like. If you think the chances of that happening are too slim to worry about, please consider the case of John Barnes.

Attacking Donald Trump on Twitter has never been that awkward.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has found himself in a rather embarrassing situation after he unwittingly shared porn in a Twitter screenshot.

Barnes, 56, shared a screenshot of a photo of Donald Trump with his mother, Mary Anne Trump, which contained a quote often falsely attributed to Mary: ‘Yes, he’s an idiot with zero common sense and no social skills, but he IS my son.”

“I just hope he never goes into politics. He’d be a disaster.”

At the bottom of the screenshot, the camera roll appeared to show two images from hardcore porn videos.

The blunder hasn’t gone unnoticed, with one commenter tweeting: “Might want to crop the photo John, just a suggestion.”

“Don’t know how to do that,” the former England international replied. “I’m afraid to press buttons on this phone.. I’m 56 yrs old, so happy to just be able to get one or two words out on twitter that people understand!”

He has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology to anyone who may have not taken it lightly. He also insisted that the images were from his friend’s camera roll and not his.

I have to apologise for any offence caused as I posted a Donald trump picture sent to me by a friend.. on the camera roll under was a video of pornography.. I wasn’t aware that it was there and apologise once again for any offence caused — John Barnes (@officialbarnesy) June 6, 2020

​According to the screenshot, the Trump picture was sent to him by a friend called “Michael”. “Ps it wasn’t michel owen,” he joked.