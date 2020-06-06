Register
17:35 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard troops in Atlanta, Georgia dance the Macarena minutes before curfew.

    ‘Heartwarming Video’ or Iraq-Style Psy-Op? Clip of National Guard Doing Macarena Sparks Outrage

    © Photo : Twitter video / Jenny Jarvie
    Viral
    Get short URL
    302
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/02/1079540250_33:0:1829:1010_1200x675_80_0_0_667e931860eda1db930fe257780dbdf8.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202006061079540388-heartwarming-video-or-iraq-style-psy-op-clip-of-national-guard-doing-macarena-sparks-outrage/

    Governors in at least 31 states have called up National Guard units to try to quell the ongoing nationwide protests over the killing of African American George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police last week. 80 localities have implemented curfews to try and quell the violence, which has spread to nearly every major city in America.

    A viral video of National Guard troops in Atlanta, Georgia is making the rounds on social media, racking up over 7.3 million views on Twitter alone.

    The National Guard tribute to the famous 90s song and dance, filmed Friday evening in downtown Atlanta, 15 minutes before curfew went into effect, was shot from multiple angles, including an overhead helicopter, as cameraman from several media outlets as well as local residents captured the spectacle using their phones.

    Local media characterized the performance as “one perfect moment” of peace and lightheartedness after over a week of protests, rioting, and confrontations between demonstrators and police.

    Online however, the videos immediately divided users into hostile camps.

    Some Twitter users expressed support for the show, calling the dance “heartwarming,” and joking that it was a little-known fact that “the Macarena solves everything.” “The US needs to look to Atlanta! This is what it is about,” one user urged.

    Not everyone was impressed however, with some making macabre jokes, while others pointed to the dance’s alleged use in psychological operations during the 2003 US occupation of Iraq “designed to compel the protesters to abide by curfew.”

    “When fascism comes to America, it will come dressed in camo and dancing the Macarena,” one user darkly quipped. “When I first saw the Macarena dance craze sweep the nation in the 1990s, I knew, in my heart of hearts, that one day those dance steps would be enforced at gunpoint,” another joked.

    “In a couple hours they’ll be doing the Macarena with their boots on your necks,” one angry user wrote. “The final ‘heeeey Macarena’ ends with them blasting their ARs into the crowd,” another added. “Imagine getting blinded with a rubber bullet by a guy who warmed up doing the Macarena,” a third chimed in.

    “What if instead of doing The Macarena the police just do ‘The Not Brutalizing protesters’, one journalist commenting on the video suggested. “There’s got to be something in the middle of beating the crap out of people and doing the Macarena,” another wrote.

    The outrage wasn’t limited to the traditional left/right divide, either, with well-known Trump supporter and conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro asking why, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, “you can’t say goodbye to your dying mother…you have to let your business die…you must remove your kids from school,” but “you can absolutely do the Macarena with woke protesters.”

    Atlanta is one of dozens of cities to go into National Guard-enforced lockdown this week amid governors’ efforts to quell protests sparked by the May 25 police killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd over his alleged passing of a counterfeit $20 bill to a Minneapolis vendor. White police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as he lay on the street with his hands behind his back, choking him to death. Police officials’ failure to arrest Chauvin and his fellow officers immediately after the incident led protests to start in Minneapolis on May 26, and to spread to cities across America in the days that followed.

    Although many of the demonstrations have remained peaceful, some have degenerated into acts of violence between law enforcement and residents, while some opportunists have taken advantage of unrest to engage in arson, looting, and destruction of property. At least 18 people have been killed in the violence, 16 of them with gunshot wounds, with more than 11,000 arrested.

    Related:

    Videos: Washington, DC, National Guard Deploys Near White House As Curfew Nears
    Trump Announces US Military Will Deploy in States That Don't Use National Guard To Stop Protests
    Videos: Spy Planes, Nuclear Sniffers Fly Over US Capital as National Guard Occupies City
    North Dakota Activates National Guard Ahead of George Floyd Protest in Fargo - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on 20 May 2020 in Austin, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars, wine tasting rooms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, bingo halls, aquariums, and equestrian events will be allowed to open on Friday, 22nd May despite a surge in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
    Beauty of Earthly Landscapes Which Can Only Be Seen From Above
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse